New Video Emerges of Boris’ Hospital Visit

Guido has obtained footage from Boris’ now notorious hospital visit where one Oxford-educated, Labour activist shouted at him in a corridor. Once again he was shouted at. On this video you can hear a hospital worker clearly shout, “You are doing a great job Boris”, and another woman with a London accent echoes “Great job, Boris”The media narrative that Boris meets opposition everywhere he goes is not the full story…

September 19, 2019 at 2:35 pm

Cameron on that shameful Guardian leader…

“There is no privilege in holding your eldest-born child in your arms as their life drains away. Death knows no privilege.”

