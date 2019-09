The first poll since the Lib Dem’s conference – where they announced their new extremist ‘revoke Article 50’ policy – shows the party leapfrogging Labour into 2nd place.

The Lib Dem’s increase of 4% puts them on 23%, 2 points ahead of Labour. The Tories remain at the same level of support a week ago, but now have a lead of 9% over the Lib Dems, and 11% over Labour. Unfortunately for the Lib Dems, 23% isn’t quite enough to win and cancel Brexit…