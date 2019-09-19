Lib Dem Candidate Resigns After Car Crash Interview

Kirsten Johnson, the Lib Dem Parliamentary Candidate for North Devon who spectacularly imploded (listen here) during a pre-recorded interview for Radio 4, by accidentally letting slip what most Lib Dems think. Turns out claiming your potential constituency voted leave because “it’s 98% white” and “they don’t travel a lot” isn’t a winning strategy…

“It is with the deepest regret that I resign as the Parliamentary Candidate for North Devon Liberal Democrats with immediate effect.

I am acutely aware that my comments in the recent Radio 4 interview caused offence, and I reiterate my sincere apologies. Whilst I have had many very good interviews, on this occasion I totally lost the thread of what I was saying, which was interpreted in ways that I certainly did not intend or believe about the people of North Devon.”