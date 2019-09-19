Jolyon Loses to Grimes… Again

Notorious Twitter lawyer and ‘#FBPE‘ cult leader, Jolyon Maugham, has lost yet another court case against Darren Grimes. The appeal was heard by the highest judge in the land who maintained Darren’s BeLeave campaign was separate to the Vote Leave campaign, the Electoral Commission was wrong, and the house of cards they built on their error has collapsed.

The latest defeat for Jolyon, which was heard on the July 4, coming only two months after Jolyon tweeted about Darren saying “I feel sorry for him”… repeatedly attempting to litigate against him is a funny way of showing it…

Read the full ruling below…