Expelled Tory MPs Can Still Attend Conference

Twenty of the 21 former Conservative MPs who voted against the confidence issue of Corbyn’s Surrender Bill will be allowed to attend Conservative Party Conference this year, Guido has learned. Whilst the whip was removed from all the rebels, only Sam Gymiah has had his membership of the party formally revoked, following his defection to the Liberal Democrats. Guido is sure this news will delight Justine Greening, who is scheduled to be speaking at a Centre for Social Justice education panel entitled “Expelled but not forgotten”…

Guido also understands that, although she is technically allowed to, Amber Rudd will not be attending this year. Guido isn’t convinced that the membership will be all too disappointed…