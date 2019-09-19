Corbyn Opposed the Backstop Because it would Trap UK in a Customs Union

Corbyn has given an interview to BBC News Northern Ireland in which he explains his fears about supporting the backstop were because it would trap the UK in a customs union with the EU… Only problem with that defence is membership of a customs union is currently Labour Party policy…

‘Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done.’

