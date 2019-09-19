Corbyn Opposed the Backstop Because it would Trap UK in a Customs Union

Corbyn has given an interview to BBC News Northern Ireland in which he explains his fears about supporting the backstop were because it would trap the UK in a customs union with the EU… Only problem with that defence is membership of a customs union is currently Labour Party policy…
Expelled Vaizey Still Trade Envoy | Sydney Morning Herald
Momentum Invite 9/11-Israel Conspiracist to Speak | JC
Cadwalladr Profile | Atlantic
Why We Need John Humphrys | UnHerd
UK Should Support Australian Free Movement | Matthew Lesh
Lib Dems Embrace Polarisation | CapX
‘Privileged Pain’ Exposes the Callousness of the Left | Times
NOLS Has No Place Within the Labour Party | LabourList
Leave Laura Kuenssberg Alone | Spectator
Jo Swinson’s Airmiles Hypocrisy | Sun
EU is Trying to Humiliate Not Negotiate | Telegraph
Requiem For My Friendship With the Camerons | Sarah Vine
Scrapping UC will Alienate Labour Voters | The Times
I’ve Reported Douglas Murray to the Police | Titania McGrath
Here Comes Harold Corbyn | ConHome
