United for Change Now United Party

Hitherto “United for Change” has mainly achieved logo changes. The latest iteration of the Simon Franks funded centrist vehicle is now “The United Party”. The churn in staff is unabated, experienced fundraiser Michael Kitching quit. His given reason is blunt:

According to one co-conspirator, the latest rebrand cost £14,000 alone, bringing the total cost of the party since its inception up to almost £1 million in total.

The good news for Simon Franks is that he was cleared in his “Dick Pic” sexual harrassment case. The new party website has no policies and just a vague strapline about “Tackling inequality. Radical common sense. Compassionate and happy community.” Not a lot after 2 years of policy development. With the LibDems now resurgent Guido can’t help feeling that the remainer-centrist party space is fully occupied…