Sarah Wollaston’s Values Fibs

New Lib Dem recruit Sarah Wollaston spent her party conference claiming “my values haven’t changed”. But Guido can reveal that the MP for Leave voting Totnes in the traditionally eurosceptic South West promised voters she would stand for ‘less interference from Europe.’ Every single time she stood in an election.

Wollaston was originally selected as a Conservative Party candidate through an open primary in 2009. She sent a leaflet to every home telling voters she was “fiercely opposed” to EU integration in a leaflet that was enclosed with that postal ballot.

At the 2010 election she called for powers to be “repatriated“ from Europe and told voters to “beware the slide to federalism“ under the Liberal Democrats and their Europe policies.

In 2015 she promised that voters would get the ‘final say’ through ‘a straightforward in/out referendum’ on EU membership and in 2017 she promised to respect that result and not to ‘send us back into Europe’.

What was that about not having changed, Sarah?