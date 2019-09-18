Remainers Turn on the Lib Dems

After years of pushing to cancel the result of the 2016 referendum, it turns out there is a line some Remainers don’t want to be seen to cross – and the Lib Dems have crossed that line.

Yesterday, Anna Soubry’s sent an email attacking the Lib Dems’ new extremist position, and over the course of today a number of fellow second referendum-supporting MPs have also come out to attack Swinson, including the ‘Independent Group for Change’s Chris Leslie and Greens’ Caroline Lucas who launched a blistering attack of the Lib Dems’ new policy, saying:

Brexit referendum didn’t deliver the outcome many of us hoped for But you can’t pretend the result didn’t happen. LibDems are doing just that You can’t turn back the clock.

Nor ignore the 17m who voted Leave This doesn’t strengthen our democracy. It further imperils it https://t.co/5C5XfMnjqm — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) September 16, 2019

The revolution eats its own…

UPDATE: Anna Soubry’s attack is particularly audacious, given that she herself called for revoking Article 50 during the EU elections.