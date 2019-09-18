Boris Heckler is Labour Activist, Former Emily Thornberry Staffer

Guido can reveal the heckler who shouted at Boris in a hospital earlier today is in fact an Oxford educated Labour activist who describes himself as “campaigning against Brexit and for a socialist Europe.” His Twitter feed is full of Labour events and unsolicited advice for senior party figures, while his website boasts of attending a “left bloc” rally against Brexit.

Nice tribute by @jeremycorbyn in memory of former Islington councillor Gary Doolan at the @LondonLabour Labour Party Conference reception. pic.twitter.com/ZbtaOgmAxe — Omar Salem (@OmarSalem) September 22, 2018

@johnmcdonnellMP launched the @SocLabLaw and @unitetheunion Legal Workers Branch campaign on employee rights & spoke about @UKLabour’s plans for employee ownership. Thanks @lornajane2 @TonyLangham & @LansonsLatest for hosting. Lansons already shares 25% of profits with all staff! pic.twitter.com/shWwQoJ9Hg — Omar Salem (@OmarSalem) November 28, 2018

Omar also worked for Emily Thornberry for two and a half years after leaving Oxford as a senior researcher. Quelle surprise…