Reading through the People’s Vote senior team’s private WhatsApp messages, Guido was struck by one particular exchange from the day Boris visited a prison and discovered where lags stuff Kinder Eggs in order to smuggle contraband into prison.

In the exchange, Kirsty O’Brien – Head of Strategic Communications – hopes the prisoners give Boris “a warm welcome”, to which Director of Communications Tom Baldwin replies “He slipped in the shower”. Who knows what fantasy was going through Tom’s mind?