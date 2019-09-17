Scottish Labour Elect “Bully” to NEC

Controversial Labour activist Michael Muir was voted onto the National Executive of Scottish Labour yesterday to represent young members in the party. But young members familiar with Muir don’t seem particularly happy about the result…

Guido has previously covered his attempt to shut down the City of London, and the allegations of anti-Semitism from the Oxford University Labour Club executive on which he sat. Muir was acquitted of anti-Semitism charges by the party NEC in 2017, over-ruling recommendations by the compliance Unit.

When even Owen Jones isn’t Socialist enough for you, you know you’re off the edge…

The National Organiser of Jewish Labour called the result “disgusting”.

Michael Muir, of Oxford University Labour Club infamy. Disgusting and disgraceful that his political career has been resurrected. https://t.co/GtS8kAHwVy — Rebecca Filer (@RebeccaFiler) September 16, 2019

Other young people who have known Muir are damning in their response to the election…

I had, sadly, a lot of contact with Michael Muir during 2016. Every experience showed how much of an abusive bully he was. — Sophia (@philosxfia) September 16, 2019

It is deeply disappointing Michael Muir has been chosen to represent Scottish Young Labour on the SEC. He is an abusive, misogynistic individual who has engaged in dog whistle transphobia. When is women’s safety going to be important enough to stop electing people like this? https://t.co/NDCa4Bh7mK pic.twitter.com/IJ0LC427Dp — jenn (@JenniThorburn) September 16, 2019

Michael Muir is an awful, repulsive, controlling person who cares about nothing other than his own political success, and controlling others. It’s a fucking disgrace that he’s been elected to have any sort of authority. — Rhys Morgan (@rhysmorgan) September 16, 2019

Awful to see Michael Muir being elected It’s a disgrace that @LDNYoungLabour and senior @YoungLabourUK figures are supporting him As London Young Labour u19s Officer, this tweet does not represent me and it is not in my name – the committee was NOT consulted https://t.co/w4UkzMNYA5 — Jack Lubner (@JackLubner) September 16, 2019

As KCL Labour’s BAME Officer I am disappointed to see @LDNYoungLabour platform vile people like Ed Dempsey and congratulate people like Michael Muir. As a young working-class Pakistani it’s painful to see people on the committee celebrate people who erase my identity — SONIA SOTOMAYOR STAN ACC (@HxsxxnA) September 16, 2019

It’s truly shameful that LYL are congratulating a man drowning in allegations of abuse, bullying, misogyny, transphobia and antisemitism. We should never sweep things like this under the carpet.

I was not consulted on this tweet and wholeheartedly reject it https://t.co/koyP8y1Lfp — Luisa Attfield (@l_attfield) September 16, 2019

when michael muir was in my uni labour club he was known for making disgusting sexualised comments about women comrades to intimidate or degrade them. a truly radical, inclusive, campaigning movement cannot have a person like that in an elected position — iris🌷 (@iris__ks) September 2, 2019

Seems like a lovely bloke…