Scottish Labour Elect “Bully” to NEC

Controversial Labour activist Michael Muir was voted onto the National Executive of Scottish Labour yesterday to represent young members in the party. But young members familiar with Muir don’t seem particularly happy about the result…

Guido has previously covered his attempt to shut down the City of London, and the allegations of anti-Semitism from the Oxford University Labour Club executive on which he sat. Muir was acquitted of anti-Semitism charges by the party NEC in 2017, over-ruling recommendations by the compliance Unit.

When even Owen Jones isn’t Socialist enough for you, you know you’re off the edge…

The National Organiser of Jewish Labour called the result “disgusting”.

Other young people who have known Muir are damning in their response to the election…

Seems like a lovely bloke…

Tags:
People:
September 17, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris as Hulk…

‘Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done.’

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video