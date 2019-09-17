Glee Club: Tony Blair Can F*ck Off & Die

Lib Dems took part in their annual conference sing-a-long last night, and despite the referendum, their new recruits, and support from Alastair Campbell, Mrs Blair, and probably the Former Prime Minister too, they launched into the Lib Dem classic: “Tony Blair can f*ck off and die”

The song, originally written in 1995 about rejecting the idea about coalition with the Labour Party, became a Lib Dem Glee Club favourite in the post-Iraq era. Guido brings you the lyrics so you can sing along at home:

So bye, bye to the great Lib-Lab lie

That it’s made in heaven

‘cos that’s pie in the sky

Us Lib Dems will take courage and cry

“Tony Blair can f*ck off and die”

“Tony Blair can f*ck off and die”

Guido wonders how Chuka feels about that..?