Ghost of Paddy Haunts Jo Swinson’s Speech

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson lent on the memory of Paddy Ashdown in her keynote speech this afternoon. Swinson mourned “I wish he could see our party now.” Guido is happy to provide some words of wisdom from the former leader…

September 17, 2019 at 3:20 pm

Quote of the Day

Boris as Hulk…

‘Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done.’

