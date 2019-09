Chuka took to breakfast TV screens early this morning (clearly having avoided last night’s singalong) to declare that “one thing I think you acknowledge, I’ve always wanted to stop Brexit, and that’s been the goal.”

… which would come as a surprise to the Chuka of August 2016 who declared “I don’t think [stopping Brexit] would be a good look for Parliament, the people have spoken. I think it would be rather patronizing to pretend that somehow we know better.”

Another whopping dishonest U-Turn from the Lib Dems…