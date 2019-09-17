Boris’ Popularity Up Since Prorogation

New YouGov polling has shown Boris’s popularity has risen since he prorogued Parliament. Further revealing the gap between Westminster Bubble outrage and public perception…

The new polling also shows Corbyn’s unfavourability rating has risen by 2 points since the question was asked three weeks ago, and the public are beginning to notice Jo Swinson, with her ‘don’t know’ ratings falling by 11%.

The poll also dismisses the idea that Boris’s pro-Brexit policies will scare off ‘millions of remain Tory voters’, with 91% of current Tory voters approving of his leadership, compared to Corbyn’s 75% approval among Labour voters and Swinson’s 78% with Lib Dem supporters. Perhaps another prorogation will edge Boris’s popularity up even further…

Tags:
People: / /
September 17, 2019 at 3:30 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris as Hulk…

‘Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done.’

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video