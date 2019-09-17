Boris’ Popularity Up Since Prorogation

New YouGov polling has shown Boris’s popularity has risen since he prorogued Parliament. Further revealing the gap between Westminster Bubble outrage and public perception…

The new polling also shows Corbyn’s unfavourability rating has risen by 2 points since the question was asked three weeks ago, and the public are beginning to notice Jo Swinson, with her ‘don’t know’ ratings falling by 11%.

The poll also dismisses the idea that Boris’s pro-Brexit policies will scare off ‘millions of remain Tory voters’, with 91% of current Tory voters approving of his leadership, compared to Corbyn’s 75% approval among Labour voters and Swinson’s 78% with Lib Dem supporters. Perhaps another prorogation will edge Boris’s popularity up even further…