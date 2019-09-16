Do You Want to Appear in a Music Video?

Guido’s favourite troubador, Dominic Frisby, who had a top ten hit with his Brexit ballad “17 Million Fuck Offs”, is doing a full-on music video for his latest piece of genius, the “National Anthem of Libertaria” – for which he will need a cast of close to a hundred. He of course needs to raise some money to do it and Guido is helping with the crowdfunding. We can do this fellow libertarians…

Frisby doesn’t have the benefit of the BBC television licence fee’s cash, coerced from unwilling non-viewers. Frisby needs £5,000 for the location, the cast and the equipment hire. If you would like to appear in any of these videos as an actor, an extra, or even a zombie, please let him know. It will be fun!

Find out how you can get involved and donate here: Crowdfund the National Anthem of Libertopia