May to Stand in Next Election

Unlike David Cameron who bolted from public life the moment he resigned as PM, Theresa May will be standing in the next election. Just think of the riveting backbench speeches we have in store…

We are thrilled to have re-adopted @theresa_may as our candidate for the next General Election. Theresa is a hardworking constituency MP and we look forward to continuing to support her. #Maidenhead pic.twitter.com/oMrmGaJQwn — Maidenhead Tories (@MCA_Tories) September 14, 2019

Maidenhead Tories confirmed her re-selection this weekend, however her selection was never really in doubt – Guido knows how good she is at remaining…