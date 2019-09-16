Luxembourg Rejected Request for an Indoor Press Conference

Guido understands that the PM’s team requested an indoor press conference, where Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay had his press conference when he visited, as they wanted both Boris and Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel to be heard over the Remainer protesters. The Luxembourgians rejected Number 10’s offer and insisted on holding it outside alone with two podiums to a baying Remainer audience. The opposite of diplomacy…

Boris instead did media at the Embassy, where it could actually be heard. Strange “press conference” with a cheering and whooping crowd…

UPDATE:

UPDATE: II