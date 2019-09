The Lib Dem’s candidate for the London Mayoralty has joined in with the Lib Dem tradition of performing the most whopping U-Turns imaginable. Siobhan Benita, who stood for the mayoralty in 2012, boasted of being the only pro-Heathrow expansion candidate. Now she’s claiming to be ardently against a third runway…

What was it about the West London Lib Dem pool of votes that made her change her mind?