Jo Swinson’s Brexit Referendum U-Turn

Damning vintage footage of Jo Swinson calling for an in-out EU referendum has emerged today, reminding Guido of a time when the Lib Dems were both liberal and democratic…

Watch the excruciating u-turn here:

The footage emerged just one day after the Lib Dem’s new party leader said she doesn’t “forgive David Cameron for calling the referendum”. Vintage footage also shows Swinson criticising the undemocratic systems of the EU.

Give it another decade and she might have flopped back to being a eurosceptic again!