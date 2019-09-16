Hodson’s Choice Rejected

This speech from Niall Hodson, a Lib Dem councillor from the Brexit heartlands of Sunderland, is the most sane speech heard so far from LibDem conference. He was cautioning against the idea of revoking Article 50, stopping Brexit, without people being given a vote on the matter. The LibDems passed the motion.

The Lib Dems are enjoying one of their periodic resurgences – this time an electoral spasm from frustrated Remainers. The incoherence of their new position will not pass scrutiny in a general election given that in 2010 they campaigned for an In-Out referendum on our membership of the EU.

In 2016 they fought and lost the referendum they demanded. Now they are demanding the referendum result is ignored. The danger is one that only Norman Lamb recognises. They will be punished outside the Remain heartlands…