EU’s Proposed Justice Commissioner Faces Corruption Probe

Belgium’s foreign minister Didier Reynders, was unveiled last week as incoming president Ursula von der Leyen’s pick for Justice Commissioner, has been named by a former Belgium spy as part of a corruption scheme. Awkward for a Justice Commissioner…

The former spy testified that Deynders was part of a “veritable criminal association” involving arms sales to the Congo and Libya as well as money-laundering and taking bribes. Naturally, the EU Commission has declined to comment on the revelations. Justice, EU style…