Ed Davey Lies about Lib Dem’s Historic Manifesto Support for EU Referendum

Appearing on Politics Live, Lib Dem Deputy Leader, Ed Davey, squirmed whilst trying to defend his party’s u-turn from wanting an in-out referendum to wanting to revoke Article 50 in the space of just 10 years. The Lib Dems are not having a great media round this morning…

Davey tried claiming the Lib Dems had not supported an EU referendum in their 2010 or 2015 manifesto, unfortunately however this is incorrect.

In 2010, Nick Clegg said the Lib Dems “remain committed to an in/out referendum”:

And again in 2015, the Lib Dem manifesto promised to go even further than the coalition’s law guaranteeing a referendum before any more sovereignty was transferred to the EU, saying the Lib Dems would ensure any referendum was in-out:

The Lib Dems simply cannot defend this undemocratic u-turn.