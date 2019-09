After a weekend of speculation, Sam Gyimah – former Tory MP for East Surrey before losing the whip 2 weeks ago – has been unveiled as the latest defector to the Lib Dems. Read Gyimah’s explanation of his decision here.

As one Twitter user points out, with Sam’s defection that brings the average Lib Dem MP majority is negative 6,800. Just to squeeze out any remaining air of democracy from the party’s reputation…

UPDATE: Watch Gyimah’s unveiling here