Sam Gyimah Defects to the Lib Dems

After a weekend of speculation, Sam Gyimah – former Tory MP for East Surrey before losing the whip 2 weeks ago – has been unveiled as the latest defector to the Lib Dems.
Writing in this week’s Spectator Diary, the former Chancellor and Evening Standard editor attempted to encapsulate how Boris operates…
“My children have the measure of our prime minister. A couple of years ago, my son and I went for a lovely Sunday lunch at his house in Oxfordshire — where he has a Kalashnikov mounted on the wall. Boris suggested we play a game. A tug of war, but with a difference. The rope is tied around your waist and the contest takes place across a swimming pool. If you lose you end up in the water, fully clothed.
That’s Johnson for you: fun, inventive but ruthless. I suspect his brother Jo had one ducking too many.”