Remainer Heckles Boris’ Devolution Speech

At the Prime Minister’s devolution speech today in Rotherham, one heckler hit out at Boris for his decision to bring forward a new Queen’s Speech after the longest parliament in hundreds of years. Brave to try a pro-Remain pro-Westminster heckle at a devolution event in 67.9% Leave Rotherham…
David Cameron Interview: Boris and Brexit | The Times
A Dire Warning For Our Old Political System | UnHerd
Boris Must Not Surrender Defence to EU | ConWoman
The ‘Disaster Capitalism’ Brexit Conspiracy | CItyAM
US Papers Should Look to UK to Remain Competitive | CapX
Where Have the US Free Trade Champions Gone? | Telegraph
No Deal Brexit is Not a Hedge Fund Conspiracy | FT
What’s David Cameron Hiding? | UnHerd
Are We Reaching Peak Politics? | Dominic Frisby
Inside the rotten Heart of the EU | Claire Fox
Rudd Runs from Marginal Hastings | Hastings Observer
Bercow Goes: a Nation Fails to Weep | Comment Central
Inside The Rotten Heart Of The EU | Claire Fox
Caterpillars from Belgium | Sir Robbie Gibb
What if Dominic Cummings is Right? | Andrew Willshire
A Dire Warning For Our Old Political System | UnHerd
Boris Must Not Surrender Defence to EU | ConWoman
The ‘Disaster Capitalism’ Brexit Conspiracy | CItyAM
US Papers Should Look to UK to Remain Competitive | CapX
Where Have the US Free Trade Champions Gone? | Telegraph
No Deal Brexit is Not a Hedge Fund Conspiracy | FT
What’s David Cameron Hiding? | UnHerd
Are We Reaching Peak Politics? | Dominic Frisby
Inside the rotten Heart of the EU | Claire Fox
Rudd Runs from Marginal Hastings | Hastings Observer
Bercow Goes: a Nation Fails to Weep | Comment Central
Inside The Rotten Heart Of The EU | Claire Fox
Caterpillars from Belgium | Sir Robbie Gibb
What if Dominic Cummings is Right? | Andrew Willshire