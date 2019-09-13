Remainer Heckles Boris’ Devolution Speech

At the Prime Minister’s devolution speech today in Rotherham, one heckler hit out at Boris for his decision to bring forward a new Queen’s Speech after the longest parliament in hundreds of years. Brave to try a pro-Remain pro-Westminster heckle at a devolution event in 67.9% Leave Rotherham…

September 13, 2019 at 1:24 pm

Quote of the Day

Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…

“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”

