Police Conclude Leave.EU Campaign Did Not Break Law During the 2016 Referendum

The Metropolitan Police have today announced there will be no further action against the Leave.EU campaign. The police said that there is insufficient evidence to justify any further criminal investigation. Campaign founder Arron Banks has demanded a public inquiry into Remainer MPs’ abuse of public office in response…

Read Banks’ statement in full here…

“We have been informed by the Metropolitan Police that they will be taking no action as a result of the investigation referred by the Electoral commission into the Leave.eu campaign and Ms Liz Bilney.

The have concluded that the leave.eu campaign did not break the law during the 2016 referendum.

The disgraceful political collusion between the Electoral Commission & the Damian Collins “Remain biased” DCMS committee and a number of leading Remain MPs, demonstrate a serious abuse of public office and we will be demanding a full public inquiry investigation into their actions.

We will be writing to the Prime Minster today demanding a public enquiry into the actions of the Electoral commission.

I am today calling for the resignation of Damian Collins and the CEO of Electoral commission as a result of today’s news.

The Electoral Commission have serious questions to answer about political bias and whether it is fit for purpose as a regulator.

The management board is overseen by third-rate politicos and people who have shown clear political bias. The Chairman himself described Brexit as a “ collection of Eurosceptic nonsense” and one of the EC board called for a second referendum!

The investigation has taken a huge personal toll on Liz Bilney, her family and the harassment and lies perpetrated by anti-Brexit MPs is disgraceful. MP’s like Stephen Kinnock & Ian Lavery should apologise to Liz and the 1.5 million supporters of Leave.EU they tried to smear.

During the last 2 years, the Metropolitan Police have been professional and thorough. They spent many hours investigating our case and they should be commended for doing a difficult job in a difficult political climate. They remained impartial and operated with complete integrity.

We would like to thank the Metropolitan Police Commissioner for giving her officers her full support at all times.

Arron Banks”