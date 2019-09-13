Police Conclude Leave.EU Campaign Did Not Break Law During the 2016 Referendum

The Metropolitan Police have today announced there will be no further action against the Leave.EU campaign. The police said that there is insufficient evidence to justify any further criminal investigation. Campaign founder Arron Banks has demanded a public inquiry into Remainer MPs’ abuse of public office in response…
Read Banks’ statement in full here…
“We have been informed by the Metropolitan Police that they will be taking no action as a result of the investigation referred by the Electoral commission into the Leave.eu campaign and Ms Liz Bilney.
The have concluded that the leave.eu campaign did not break the law during the 2016 referendum.
The disgraceful political collusion between the Electoral Commission & the Damian Collins “Remain biased” DCMS committee and a number of leading Remain MPs, demonstrate a serious abuse of public office and we will be demanding a full public inquiry investigation into their actions.
We will be writing to the Prime Minster today demanding a public enquiry into the actions of the Electoral commission.
I am today calling for the resignation of Damian Collins and the CEO of Electoral commission as a result of today’s news.
The Electoral Commission have serious questions to answer about political bias and whether it is fit for purpose as a regulator.
The management board is overseen by third-rate politicos and people who have shown clear political bias. The Chairman himself described Brexit as a “ collection of Eurosceptic nonsense” and one of the EC board called for a second referendum!
The investigation has taken a huge personal toll on Liz Bilney, her family and the harassment and lies perpetrated by anti-Brexit MPs is disgraceful. MP’s like Stephen Kinnock & Ian Lavery should apologise to Liz and the 1.5 million supporters of Leave.EU they tried to smear.
During the last 2 years, the Metropolitan Police have been professional and thorough. They spent many hours investigating our case and they should be commended for doing a difficult job in a difficult political climate. They remained impartial and operated with complete integrity.
We would like to thank the Metropolitan Police Commissioner for giving her officers her full support at all times.
Arron Banks”
Met Police Statement:
On 5 August 2019 the MPS submitted a file to the CPS for Early Investigative Advice in relation to the Leave.EU investigation and this advice has now been received.
It is clear that whilst some technical breaches of electoral law were committed by Leave.EU in respect of the spending return submitted for their campaign, there is insufficient evidence to justify any further criminal investigation.
Commander Alex Murray, of Central Specialist Crime, said: “It was right to investigate the allegation, however following detailed enquiries it became apparent that the nature of potential breaches of the regulations, the criminal standard of proof required in court and the actions taken by Leave.EU to adhere to the regulations, mean that it is now appropriate to take no further action.”
Leave.EU’s responsible person has been has been told that they will face no further police action.
The full details of the technical breaches are fully detailed in the Electoral Commission report into the spending return dated 28 May 2018. This should be read in conjunction with the County Court Judgment between Leave.EU Group Ltd and the Electoral Commission of 21 March 2019.
The investigation into the spending returns of Vote Leave and BeLeave remains ongoing.