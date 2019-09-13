Heidi Allen to Defect to the Lib Dems Tomorrow

Guido hears from a reliable source, who has previously provided accurate information on similar defections, that the Liberal Democrats are to announce former-Tory, former-Tigger, former-Change UK, former-Independent who promised to respect the referendum and deliver Brexit, Heidi Allen, will be joining their growing ranks at their party conference. Not a big jump for her after campaigning for the Lib Dems in July…

UPDATE: Heidi denies to ITV that she is defecting to the LibDems this weekend and says she is remaining an independent MP, “I think someone is being unveiled at their conference, but it’s not me.”

September 13, 2019 at 4:46 pm

Quote of the Day

Writing in this week’s Spectator Diary, the former Chancellor and Evening Standard editor attempted to encapsulate how Boris operates…

“My children have the measure of our prime minister. A couple of years ago, my son and I went for a lovely Sunday lunch at his house in Oxfordshire — where he has a Kalashnikov mounted on the wall. Boris suggested we play a game. A tug of war, but with a difference. The rope is tied around your waist and the contest takes place across a swimming pool. If you lose you end up in the water, fully clothed.

That’s Johnson for you: fun, inventive but ruthless. I suspect his brother Jo had one ducking too many.”

