Heidi Allen to Defect to the Lib Dems Tomorrow

Guido hears from a reliable source, who has previously provided accurate information on similar defections, that the Liberal Democrats are to announce former-Tory, former-Tigger, former-Change UK, former-Independent who promised to respect the referendum and deliver Brexit, Heidi Allen, will be joining their growing ranks at their party conference. Not a big jump for her after campaigning for the Lib Dems in July…



UPDATE: Heidi denies to ITV that she is defecting to the LibDems this weekend and says she is remaining an independent MP, “I think someone is being unveiled at their conference, but it’s not me.”