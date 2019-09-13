Brexit Party Take Over Hartlepool Council

Ten independent councillors elected to Hartlepool Council in May – turfing out the governing Labour Party in the process – have defected en masse to the Brexit Party, meaning the party now controls its first council in coalition with the Tories. At least the 70% of Hartlepool residents who voted for Brexit can rely on their council backing them, unlike Remain MP Mike Hill…

The new council composition therefore is:

  • 10 Brexit Party
  • 10 Labour
  • 4 Socialist Labour
  • 3 Conservatives
  • 3 Putting Seaton First
  • 2 Independents
  • 1 For Britain

The defecting 10 met with the Brexit Party at Nigel Farage’s rally in Sedgefield two days ago, where they informed Richard Tice of their decision. Peter Mandelson won’t be happy…

September 13, 2019 at 10:19 am

