BBC Presenter to Boris: Let’s See Who’s In the Job the Longest

BBC presenter Steph McGovern – who compered Boris’s Rotherham speech – slipped in a snide remark as Boris left the stage, saying:

“For the record, I am a girly swot and I’m proud of it… let’s see who’s in the job the longest”

This will be picked up…

UPDATE: McGovern apologises

Tags:
People:
September 13, 2019 at 2:29 pm

Media News List

Lefties Declare War on “War” Lefties Declare War on “War”