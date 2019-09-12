Jacob Rees Mogg Rides The #DespiteBrexit Waves

With this week’s impressive wage growth and employment figures, Guido thought it was time for a handy #DespiteBrexit compilation. And who better to present it than JRM…

September 12, 2019 at 12:30 pm

Quote of the Day

Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…

“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”

