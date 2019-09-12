Government Advertises Brexit on Remainer Podcast

The Remaniacs Podcast has reacted with fury after discovering the Government’s ‘prepare for Brexit’ ads are being broadcast in front of the latest episode.

Dear listeners, if you’re getting #GetReadyForBrexitAdBollocks before your podcast, please understand that a] We don’t get to choose the automated pre-rolls, and b] We will be putting this slice of Gove’s £100m to a use that will please one and all. Watch this space. — Remainiacs Podcast (@RemainiacsCast) September 12, 2019

They’ll still be getting a tidy sum from the taxpayer however…