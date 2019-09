UK Agrees Post-Brexit Trade Deals With Six More Countries

This week the UK reached agreements with South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini and Mozambique for trade continuity after Brexit, ensuring deals will be signed worth £10 billion to the UK economy.

These new countries mean that Liz Truss’ Department for International Trade has reached agreements in the last few months with 44 countries and the Palestinian Authority. Guido brings you the full, ever growing list along with their population and GDP here…

Antigua and Barbuda 102,012 1.532 billion Bahamas 395,361 12.16 billion Barbados 285,719 4.797 billion Belize 374,681 1.838 billion Botswana 2.292 million 17.41 billion Chile 18.95 million 277.1 billion Colombia 49.07 million 309.2 billion Costa Rica 4.906 million 57.06 billion Dominica 73,925 562.5 million Dominican Republic 10.77 million 75.93 billion Ecuador 16.62 million 103.1 billion El Salvador 6.378 million 24.81 billion Eswatini 1.367 million 4.409 billion Faroe Islands 49,290 2.477 billion Fiji 905,502 5.061 billion Grenada 107,825 1.119 billion Guatemala 16.91 million 75.62 billion Guyana 777,859 3.676 billion Haiti 10.98 million 8.408 billion Honduras 9.265 million 22.98 billion Iceland 338,349 23.91 billion Israel 8.712 million 350.9 billion Jamaica 2.89 million 14.77 billion Korea 51.47 million 1.531 trillion Lesotho 2.233 million 2.639 billion Lichenstein 37,810 6.289 billion Madagascar 25.57 million 11.5 billion Mauritius 1.265 million 13.34 billion Mozambique 29.67 million 12.33 billion Namibia 2.534 million 13.24 billion Nicaragua 6.218 million 13.81 billion Norway 5.258 million 398.8 billion Palestinian Authority 4.817 million 15 billion Panama 4.099 million 61.84 billion Papua New Guinea 8.251 million 21.09 billion Peru 32.17 million 211.4 billion Seychelles 95,843 1.486 billion South Africa 56.72 million 349.4 billion St Kitts and Nevis 55,345 945.9 million St Lucia 178,844 1.712 billion St Vincent and the Grenadines 109,897 789.6 million Suriname 563,402 3.324 billion Switzerland 8.42 million 678.9 billion Trinidad and Tobago 1.369 million 22.1 billion Zimbabwe 16.53 million 17.85 billion

Remainers said the UK would never sign these deals by Brexit day…