Top Labour Figures Attend Rally of Suspended Members

Last night top Labour figures including Richard Burgon, Lara McNeil and Liam Young attended a ‘Standing With Corbyn’ Rally in Brighton. Ironically the speakers called for a “General Election Now” despite their dear leader repeatedly refusing to vote for one…

Pride of place in the front row of the pro-Jeremy Corbyn rally alongside those top Labour figures were a host of former members, expelled or suspended over alleged anti-Semitic incidents. Guido has helpfully listed them here…

  1. Daniel Harris, suspended over a video mocking Hanukkah
  2. Alex Braithwaite, suspended for sharing ‘abhorrent’ conspiracy posts
  3. Anne Mitchell, suspended over obsessive posts about Israel
  4. Rebecca Massey, partner of expelled Tony Greenstein, author of “antisemitic tweets”, and the reason Brighton Labour is officially barred from a Jewish Community Centre.
  5. Mel Melvin, expelled or suspended (Labour refuse to say which) over unhinged Israel conspiracy theories

Why do members of the Shadow Cabinet and Labour NEC keep bumping into these people..?

September 11, 2019

