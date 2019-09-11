Top Labour Figures Attend Rally of Suspended Members

Last night top Labour figures including Richard Burgon, Lara McNeil and Liam Young attended a ‘Standing With Corbyn’ Rally in Brighton. Ironically the speakers called for a “General Election Now” despite their dear leader repeatedly refusing to vote for one…
Pride of place in the front row of the pro-Jeremy Corbyn rally alongside those top Labour figures were a host of former members, expelled or suspended over alleged anti-Semitic incidents. Guido has helpfully listed them here…
- Daniel Harris, suspended over a video mocking Hanukkah
- Alex Braithwaite, suspended for sharing ‘abhorrent’ conspiracy posts
- Anne Mitchell, suspended over obsessive posts about Israel
- Rebecca Massey, partner of expelled Tony Greenstein, author of “antisemitic tweets”, and the reason Brighton Labour is officially barred from a Jewish Community Centre.
- Mel Melvin, expelled or suspended (Labour refuse to say which) over unhinged Israel conspiracy theories
Why do members of the Shadow Cabinet and Labour NEC keep bumping into these people..?