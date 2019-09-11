Top Labour Figures Attend Rally of Suspended Members

Last night top Labour figures including Richard Burgon, Lara McNeil and Liam Young attended a ‘Standing With Corbyn’ Rally in Brighton. Ironically the speakers called for a “General Election Now” despite their dear leader repeatedly refusing to vote for one…

Pride of place in the front row of the pro-Jeremy Corbyn rally alongside those top Labour figures were a host of former members, expelled or suspended over alleged anti-Semitic incidents. Guido has helpfully listed them here…

Why do members of the Shadow Cabinet and Labour NEC keep bumping into these people..?