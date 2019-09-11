Privileged Shami’s Hypocritical Boris Attack

In response to the Scottish Court ruling this morning on the Queen’s prorogation of parliament, Labour’s Shami Chakrabarti issued a statement saying:

“This ruling shows that, despite what Boris Johnson has spent his privileged life thinking, he is not above the law.

Labour will not allow his elitist shutdown of Parliament to enable him to dodge scrutiny and force through a disastrous no deal Brexit”

With Shami going out of her way to paint Boris as privileged, Guido thought it would be useful to remind readers of her own, self-confessed wealth…

All this confected outrage is clearly a Sham-i…

In response to Dominic Grieve’s rumoured plans to request the Government hand over private communication about prorogation to Parliament, Cummings said:

“For a supposedly adequate lawyer who loves the ECHR, Grieve doesn’t seem to realise that his request for private messages is blatantly illegal and will be rejected by the Cabinet Office. We love the rule of law in No10.”

