Privileged Shami’s Hypocritical Boris Attack

In response to the Scottish Court ruling this morning on the Queen’s prorogation of parliament, Labour’s Shami Chakrabarti issued a statement saying:

“This ruling shows that, despite what Boris Johnson has spent his privileged life thinking, he is not above the law. Labour will not allow his elitist shutdown of Parliament to enable him to dodge scrutiny and force through a disastrous no deal Brexit”

With Shami going out of her way to paint Boris as privileged, Guido thought it would be useful to remind readers of her own, self-confessed wealth…

All this confected outrage is clearly a Sham-i…