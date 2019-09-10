Sikh Councillor Quits Labour, Saying Party is No Longer Compatible With His Faith

A Sikh councillor in Plymouth has quit the Labour Party, saying membership is no longer compatible with his faith. This follows Labour becoming the second ever political party to be formally investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, after the BNP…

In his  resignation letter, Cllr Chaz Singh said his decision to resign was “based upon the fact that I believe that my continued membership is no longer compatible with my faith” saying concerns he had voiced had not been “addressed properly” by local party officials.  His decision embarrassingly undermining Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi’s PMQs rant last week about Boris’s Burqa comments…

Later on Twitter, Singh claimed two more BAME UK Labour members in Plymouth have cancelled their membership. Local MP Luke Pollard has called for the newly-independent councillor to resign – rather than address Singh’s concerns with the Labour Party…

September 10, 2019 at 11:15 am

