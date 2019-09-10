See all of Theresa May’s Resignation Honours

Following her resignation six weeks ago, Theresa May’s resignation honours have now been announced. Read them all below…

Peerages

Theresa May’s Nominations (Conservative)

  • Rt Hon. Gavin Barwell, former Chief of Staff to Theresa May
  • David Brownlow CVI DL, Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party
  • Stephen Parkinson, Political Secretary and former SpAd to the Home Office
  • Joanna Penn, Deputy Chief of Staff and former SpAd to the Home Office
  • Elizabeth Sanderson, Former SpAd to Theresa May in No. 10 and the Home Office

Theresa May’s Nominations (Crossbench)

  • Sir Simon Woolley, Founder and Director of Operation Black Vote
  • Ruth Hunt, Former Chief Executive of Stonewall

Conservative Party Nominations

  • Zameer Choudrey CBE, Chairman of Conservative Friends of Pakistan and Chief Executive of Bestway Group
  • (Henry) Byron Davies, Chairman of the Welsh Conservatives and former MP for Gower
  • Raminder Ranger CBE, Chairman of Conservative Friends of India

Labour Party Nominations

  • Christine Blower, Former General Secretary of NUT
  • John Hendy QC, Barrister and Honorary Professor at UCL
  • Cllr. Debbie Wilcox, Leader of Newport City Council

Green Party Nominations

  • Natalie Bennett, Former Leader of the Green Party

Non-Affiliated Peerages

  • John Mann, MP for Bassetlaw and Government Antisemitism Advisor
  • Margaret Ritchie, Former leader of the SDLP and MP for South Down

Crossbench Nominations

  • Harold Carter CB, General Counsel, No. 10
  • Rt Hon. Lady Justice Hallett, VP of the Court of Appeal Criminal Division
  • Sir (Nigel) Kim Darroch KCMG, Former Ambassador to the US and National Security Adviser

Other Honours

Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

  • Rt Hon. Sir Patrick Mcloughlin MP, MP for Derbyshire Dales and former Chairman of the Conservative Party

Knight/Dame Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG)

  • George Hollingbery MP, MP for Meon Valley and former Minister of State for Trade Policy and Former PPS to the PM
  • Oliver Robbins CB, Theresa May’s former Europe Advisor and Chief Brexit Negotiator

Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

  • Rt Hon. David Lidington CBE, MP for Aylesbury and former Deputy PM
  • Peter Storr CB, Former European Adviser to the PM

Knight/Dame Commander (KBE)

  • Cressida Dick CBE QPM, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service
  • Charles Walker OBE, MP for Broxbourne and Chairman of the House of Commons Procedure Committee

Knighthood (KT)

  • Geoffrey Boycott OBE, Former captain of the English National Cricket Team
  • Ashley Fox, Former MEP for the South West and Gibraltar and leader of the Conservative delegation in the European Parliament
  • Robbie Gibb, Former Director of Communications at Downing Street
  • Andrew Strauss OBE, Former Captain of the English National Cricket Team
  • Ehud Sheleg, Treasurer of the Conservative Party

Companion of the Order of Bath (CB)

  • Peter Hill, PPS to the Prime Minister and former Director of Strategy at the FCO

Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

  • (David) Jackson Carlaw MSP, MSP for Eastwood and Interim Leader of the Scottish Conservatives
  • Ian Gallen, Consultant physician and endocrinologist at Royal Berkshire Hospital
  • Fiona Hill, Former Joint Chief of Staff to Theresa May
  • Richard Jackson MBE, Former Head of Operations at Downing Street
  • Rt Hon. Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth and Minister of State at the Home Office, former Tory Party Chair
  • James Marshall, Former director of the PM’s No. 10 Policy Unit
  • James Slack, PM’s Official Spokesman
  • Rt Hon. Julian Smith, MP for Skipton & Ripon, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and former Chief Whip
  • Nicholas Timothy, Former Joint Chief of Staff to Theresa May

Order of the British Empire (OBE)

  • Kirsty Buchanan, Director of Communications and MHCLG and former No. 10 SpAd
  • Victoria Busby, Former Director for Events & Visits at No. 10
  • Keelan Carr, Former Director of Research and Messaging at No. 10 and SpAd
  • Alexander Dawson, Former Director of Researcher and Messaging at No. 10
  • Philip Dumville, Agent to Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Chesham & Amersham Conservative Associations
  • Paul Harrison, Former Press Secretary to the PM
  • Hon. Caroline Haughey QC, Barrister, Furnival Chambers and Independent Reviewer of the Modern Slavery Act 2015
  • Seema Kennedy, MP for South Ribble and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Home Office. Former PPS to the PM. 
  • Matilda Macattram, Founder and Director, Black Mental Health UK
  • James McLoughlin, Former SpAd to the PM on Business Relations
  • Dr. Deborah Milligan, GP at Swallowfield Medical Practice
  • Raoul Ruparel, Former SpAd to the PM and DExEu
  • William Vereker, Former Business Envoy to the PM

Member of the British Empire (MBE)

  • David Beckingham, Political Adviser at No. 10
  • Clare Brunton, Private secretary to the PM
  • Eleanor Nicholson, Former Deputy Director of the Cabinet Office Europe Unit Secretariat
  • Jennifer Sharkey, Executive Secretary to Theresa May

British Empire Medal (BEM)

  • Graham Howarth, Head Chef to the Chequers Estate
  • Debra Wheatley, Housekeeper at 10 Downing Street
People:
September 10, 2019 at 12:00 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

In response to Dominic Grieve’s rumoured plans to request the Government hand over private communication about prorogation to Parliament, Cummings said:

“For a supposedly adequate lawyer who loves the ECHR, Grieve doesn’t seem to realise that his request for private messages is blatantly illegal and will be rejected by the Cabinet Office. We love the rule of law in No10.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.