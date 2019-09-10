See all of Theresa May’s Resignation Honours

Following her resignation six weeks ago, Theresa May’s resignation honours have now been announced. Read them all below…
Peerages
Theresa May’s Nominations (Conservative)
- Rt Hon. Gavin Barwell, former Chief of Staff to Theresa May
- David Brownlow CVI DL, Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party
- Stephen Parkinson, Political Secretary and former SpAd to the Home Office
- Joanna Penn, Deputy Chief of Staff and former SpAd to the Home Office
- Elizabeth Sanderson, Former SpAd to Theresa May in No. 10 and the Home Office
Theresa May’s Nominations (Crossbench)
- Sir Simon Woolley, Founder and Director of Operation Black Vote
- Ruth Hunt, Former Chief Executive of Stonewall
Conservative Party Nominations
- Zameer Choudrey CBE, Chairman of Conservative Friends of Pakistan and Chief Executive of Bestway Group
- (Henry) Byron Davies, Chairman of the Welsh Conservatives and former MP for Gower
- Raminder Ranger CBE, Chairman of Conservative Friends of India
Labour Party Nominations
- Christine Blower, Former General Secretary of NUT
- John Hendy QC, Barrister and Honorary Professor at UCL
- Cllr. Debbie Wilcox, Leader of Newport City Council
Green Party Nominations
- Natalie Bennett, Former Leader of the Green Party
Non-Affiliated Peerages
- John Mann, MP for Bassetlaw and Government Antisemitism Advisor
- Margaret Ritchie, Former leader of the SDLP and MP for South Down
Crossbench Nominations
- Harold Carter CB, General Counsel, No. 10
- Rt Hon. Lady Justice Hallett, VP of the Court of Appeal Criminal Division
- Sir (Nigel) Kim Darroch KCMG, Former Ambassador to the US and National Security Adviser
Other Honours
Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)
- Rt Hon. Sir Patrick Mcloughlin MP, MP for Derbyshire Dales and former Chairman of the Conservative Party
Knight/Dame Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG)
- George Hollingbery MP, MP for Meon Valley and former Minister of State for Trade Policy and Former PPS to the PM
- Oliver Robbins CB, Theresa May’s former Europe Advisor and Chief Brexit Negotiator
Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)
- Rt Hon. David Lidington CBE, MP for Aylesbury and former Deputy PM
- Peter Storr CB, Former European Adviser to the PM
Knight/Dame Commander (KBE)
- Cressida Dick CBE QPM, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service
- Charles Walker OBE, MP for Broxbourne and Chairman of the House of Commons Procedure Committee
Knighthood (KT)
- Geoffrey Boycott OBE, Former captain of the English National Cricket Team
- Ashley Fox, Former MEP for the South West and Gibraltar and leader of the Conservative delegation in the European Parliament
- Robbie Gibb, Former Director of Communications at Downing Street
- Andrew Strauss OBE, Former Captain of the English National Cricket Team
- Ehud Sheleg, Treasurer of the Conservative Party
Companion of the Order of Bath (CB)
- Peter Hill, PPS to the Prime Minister and former Director of Strategy at the FCO
Commander of the British Empire (CBE)
- (David) Jackson Carlaw MSP, MSP for Eastwood and Interim Leader of the Scottish Conservatives
- Ian Gallen, Consultant physician and endocrinologist at Royal Berkshire Hospital
- Fiona Hill, Former Joint Chief of Staff to Theresa May
- Richard Jackson MBE, Former Head of Operations at Downing Street
- Rt Hon. Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth and Minister of State at the Home Office, former Tory Party Chair
- James Marshall, Former director of the PM’s No. 10 Policy Unit
- James Slack, PM’s Official Spokesman
- Rt Hon. Julian Smith, MP for Skipton & Ripon, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and former Chief Whip
- Nicholas Timothy, Former Joint Chief of Staff to Theresa May
Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Kirsty Buchanan, Director of Communications and MHCLG and former No. 10 SpAd
- Victoria Busby, Former Director for Events & Visits at No. 10
- Keelan Carr, Former Director of Research and Messaging at No. 10 and SpAd
- Alexander Dawson, Former Director of Researcher and Messaging at No. 10
- Philip Dumville, Agent to Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Chesham & Amersham Conservative Associations
- Paul Harrison, Former Press Secretary to the PM
- Hon. Caroline Haughey QC, Barrister, Furnival Chambers and Independent Reviewer of the Modern Slavery Act 2015
- Seema Kennedy, MP for South Ribble and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Home Office. Former PPS to the PM.
- Matilda Macattram, Founder and Director, Black Mental Health UK
- James McLoughlin, Former SpAd to the PM on Business Relations
- Dr. Deborah Milligan, GP at Swallowfield Medical Practice
- Raoul Ruparel, Former SpAd to the PM and DExEu
- William Vereker, Former Business Envoy to the PM
Member of the British Empire (MBE)
- David Beckingham, Political Adviser at No. 10
- Clare Brunton, Private secretary to the PM
- Eleanor Nicholson, Former Deputy Director of the Cabinet Office Europe Unit Secretariat
- Jennifer Sharkey, Executive Secretary to Theresa May
British Empire Medal (BEM)
- Graham Howarth, Head Chef to the Chequers Estate
- Debra Wheatley, Housekeeper at 10 Downing Street