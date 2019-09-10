MPs Reject Boris’s Election Motion… Again

Staying true to their word, opposition MPs have once again chickened out of allowing the public their say on this rotten remain Parliament.

Now onto prorogation and Brexit by the 31st…

September 10, 2019 at 12:33 am

Quote of the Day

In response to Dominic Grieve’s rumoured plans to request the Government hand over private communication about prorogation to Parliament, Cummings said:

“For a supposedly adequate lawyer who loves the ECHR, Grieve doesn’t seem to realise that his request for private messages is blatantly illegal and will be rejected by the Cabinet Office. We love the rule of law in No10.”

