Leave Beat the SNP in Half of Their Westminster Seats

The SNP love going on about how more Remain votes than Leave votes came from Scotland in the United Kingdom’s EU referendum. They don’t like mentioning that more than a million Scots voted to leave, or the fact that if you disregard the Leave votes from Scotland and Northern Ireland, Remain would have won. Guido has compiled some data that might offer the Scot Nats a reason to think again about ignoring the sizeable contingent of Scottish Brexiteers…
In half of the SNPs 35 seats, the Leave percentage outweighed the SNP vote share in the 2017 election. The SNP MPs who have cause to be worried are:
- Kirsty Blackman Aberdeen North 41.3 SNP 43.09 Leave
- Neil Gray Airdrie and Shotts 37.6 SNP 39.84 Leave
- Brendan O’Hara Argyll and Bute 36 SNP 39.43 Leave
- Phillipa Whitford Central Ayrshire 37.2 SNP 41.62 Leave
- Douglas Chapman Dunfermline and West Fife 35.5 SNP 39.39 Leave
- John McNally Falkirk 38.9 SNP 43.2 Leave
- David Linden Glasgow East 38.8 SNP 43.84 Leave
- Chris Stephens Glasgow South West 40.7 SNP 40.86 Leave
- Peter Grant Glenrothes 42.8 SNP 47.61 Leave
- Drew Hendry Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey 39.9 SNP 40.13 Leave
- Angela Crawley Lanark and Hamilton East 32.6 SNP 35.96 Leave
- Martyn Day Linlithgow and East Falkirk 36.3 SNP 42.02 Leave
- Hannah Bardell Livingston 40.1 SNP 43.26 Leave
- Angus MacNeil Na h-Eileanan an Iar 40.6 SNP 43.9 Leave
- Patricia Gibson North Ayrshire and Arran 38.9 SNP 42.4 Leave
- Stephen Gethins North East Fife 32.9 SNP 41.4 Leave (Fife only stats available)
- Ian Blackford Ross, Skye & Lochaber 40.3 SNP 43.49 Leave
The Tories becoming the Leave Party might not be such a bad move in Scotland after all…