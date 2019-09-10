Leave Beat the SNP in Half of Their Westminster Seats

The SNP love going on about how more Remain votes than Leave votes came from Scotland in the United Kingdom’s EU referendum. They don’t like mentioning that more than a million Scots voted to leave, or the fact that if you disregard the Leave votes from Scotland and Northern Ireland, Remain would have won. Guido has compiled some data that might offer the Scot Nats a reason to think again about ignoring the sizeable contingent of Scottish Brexiteers…

In half of the SNPs 35 seats, the Leave percentage outweighed the SNP vote share in the 2017 election. The SNP MPs who have cause to be worried are:

Kirsty Blackman Aberdeen North 41.3 SNP 43.09 Leave

Aberdeen North 41.3 SNP Neil Gray Airdrie and Shotts 37.6 SNP 39.84 Leave

Airdrie and Shotts 37.6 SNP Brendan O’Hara Argyll and Bute 36 SNP 39.43 Leave

Argyll and Bute 36 SNP Phillipa Whitford Central Ayrshire 37.2 SNP 41.62 Leave

Central Ayrshire 37.2 SNP Douglas Chapman Dunfermline and West Fife 35.5 SNP 39.39 Leave

Dunfermline and West Fife 35.5 SNP John McNally Falkirk 38.9 SNP 43.2 Leave

Falkirk 38.9 SNP David Linden Glasgow East 38.8 SNP 43.84 Leave

Glasgow East 38.8 SNP Chris Stephens Glasgow South West 40.7 SNP 40.86 Leave

Glasgow South West 40.7 SNP Peter Grant Glenrothes 42.8 SNP 47.61 Leave

Glenrothes 42.8 SNP Drew Hendry Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey 39.9 SNP 40.13 Leave

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey 39.9 SNP Angela Crawley Lanark and Hamilton East 32.6 SNP 35.96 Leave

Lanark and Hamilton East 32.6 SNP Martyn Day Linlithgow and East Falkirk 36.3 SNP 42.02 Leave

Linlithgow and East Falkirk 36.3 SNP Hannah Bardell Livingston 40.1 SNP 43.26 Leave

Livingston 40.1 SNP Angus MacNeil Na h-Eileanan an Iar 40.6 SNP 43.9 Leave

Na h-Eileanan an Iar 40.6 SNP Patricia Gibson North Ayrshire and Arran 38.9 SNP 42.4 Leave

North Ayrshire and Arran 38.9 SNP Stephen Gethins North East Fife 32.9 SNP 41.4 Leave (Fife only stats available)

North East Fife 32.9 SNP (Fife only stats available) Ian Blackford Ross, Skye & Lochaber 40.3 SNP 43.49 Leave

The Tories becoming the Leave Party might not be such a bad move in Scotland after all…