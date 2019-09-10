EU Commission Wants to ‘Protect Our European Way of Life’

The EU has announced the planned structure of Ursula von der Leyen’s forthcoming Commission, with a new college of eight ‘vice-presidents’. A whole swathe of new bureaucrats to be thoroughly bored by…

One role attracting attention, however, is that given to Greece’s Margaritis Schinas who will be taking up the role of ‘Protecting our European Way of Life’, which – when clarified – will cover migration and security. Guido’s sure if Donald Trump had created a ‘protecting our way of life’ job to deal with immigration, pro-EU lefties would be losing their heads…

September 10, 2019 at 12:49 pm

Quote of the Day

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, asked if an extension beyond October 31 was possible

“We are not going to do (extend) this every three months…” 

