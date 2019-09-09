Varadkar: “If the UK is Leaving it Should Leave on 31st October”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar voiced what Brexiteers in the UK have been saying for a while. If the UK doesn’t leave the EU on 31st October, it’s unlikely to leave at all.

“If it comes to a request for an extension, I think the vast majority of countries around the table would prefer that there not be an extension. We would like to see this dealt with. If the UK is leaving it should leave on 31st October.”

Varadkar confirming that extension is extinction. It’s 31st October do or die for Brexit…

September 9, 2019 at 10:35 am

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, asked if an extension beyond October 31 was possible

“We are not going to do (extend) this every three months…” 

