New Opinium approval ratings for party leaders has shown that Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is 8% higher than Corbyn… among Labour’s 2017 voters.

The news of this reality was responded to by utter disbelief by members of the Absolute Boy’s Fan club, naturally.

By comparison, Tory 2017 voters are very much behind the Prime Minister, on +43pts. Versus Corbyn’s -85…