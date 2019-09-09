Rudd Was Not on No. 10 Negotiation Committees

When Amber Rudd resigned on Saturday night, she offered the explanation that there is “insufficient planning for a deal” by Downing Street. The only flaw with this explanation is that Amber Rudd did not sit on a single one of No. 10’s Brexit committees. So she was not privy to negotiating information…

Rudd attended neither Downing Street’s strategic Brexit ‘XS’ committees chaired by Boris, nor did she regularly attend the daily Brexit operations ‘XO’ meetings chaired by Michael Gove. Unsurprisingly, big leaky cabinet meeting don’t deal with the particulars of negotiation. Is it any wonder Rudd wasn’t knowledgable about the Government’s negotiating strategy..?

September 9, 2019

Quote of the Day

In response to Dominic Grieve’s rumoured plans to request the Government hand over private communication about prorogation to Parliament, Cummings said:

“For a supposedly adequate lawyer who loves the ECHR, Grieve doesn’t seem to realise that his request for private messages is blatantly illegal and will be rejected by the Cabinet Office. We love the rule of law in No10.”

