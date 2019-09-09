Remain MPs Demand SpAds Handover Private Messages

In a last-minute desperate attempt to prevent prorogation, remain MPs have submitted a request for a Humble Address motion – an archaic procedure only used three times since 1866 – to force certain Special Advisers to handover their personal and private communications sent via Facebook, Whatsapp, iMessage, and private email, among other methods. A disturbing invasion of privacy…

It will be up to John Bercow to grant the debate, which will then require a vote, that if passed has been targeted at Government officials, some who have barely spent two weeks in their job:

Hugh Bennett

Simon Burton

Dominic Cummings

Nikki da Costa

Tom Irven

Sir Roy Stone

Christopher James

Lee Cain

Beatrice Timpson

And will include all communications relating to operation Yellowhammer sent via WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Facebook Messenger, private email accounts – both encrypted and unencrypted – text messages and iMessage. How the Remainer MPs will determine which messages are related or unrelated to Yellowhammer, or who will sift through the private contents of these personal devices is unknown.

We already know Cummings doesn’t believe MPs have the right to hand over this information, so be braced for another huge bust-up between Parliament and No. 10. Jokes on Remainer MPs when they find out Downing Street have exclusively been using the Matt Hancock app to communicate over the last couple of months…