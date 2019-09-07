Saturday 7-Up

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

September 7, 2019 at 7:00 am

In leaked un-redacted court documents obtained by Sky, Boris made clear his opinion on former PM and ex-Eton chum, David Cameron:

The whole September session is a rigmarole introduced by girly swot Cameron and show the public that MPs are earning their crust.

