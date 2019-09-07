Amber Rudd Resigns

Amber Rudd has resigned as Work and Pensions Secretary, and the Conservative Whip.
Read her resignation letter here:
UPDATE: Watch Rudd speak to the Sunday Times explaining her decision
In leaked un-redacted court documents obtained by Sky, Boris made clear his opinion on former PM and ex-Eton chum, David Cameron:
“The whole September session is a rigmarole introduced by girly swot Cameron and show the public that MPs are earning their crust.“